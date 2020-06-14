30 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL with hardwood floors

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you'll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting!