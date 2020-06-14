Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phenix City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
1105 sqft
$837 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296565 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4412 Oates Ave
4412 Oates Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$565
2160 sqft
RENT SPECIAL $ 50.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central H/A, Hardwood Floors. (gas service required)

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10 Lee Road 2175
10 Lee Road 2175, Lee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1954 sqft
Large fenced corner lot in Cul-De-Sac. 2-car Garage on side of home. Great room. Dining area. Full kitchen with a breakfast bar. W/D connections. Partial carpet with hardwood floors. Electrical dryer needed. Walk-in closets. Central H/A.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
1384 sqft
A charming rental home in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,384 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood flooring --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Front porch --Pet
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3634 GURLEY DRIVE
3634 Gurley Drive, Columbus, GA
Studio
$1,200
1375 sqft
This all brick home has covered parking, large fenced in backyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with hardwood floors, laundry room, new water heater, new insulation, and new shutters.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 Winston Road
1206 Winston Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$575
868 sqft
ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
71 Lanier Dr.
71 Lanier Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Affordable rent of $550 for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors through out except tile in bath, kitchen, and laundry room. Has a separate dining room, large laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1284 sqft
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!! 3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Engineer Dr
80 Engineer Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$699
1123 sqft
Move in Ready! South Columbus--Available for Section 8 - 3BR/1BA home off of Victory Dr. Spacious living room, separate dining room. Has central gas heat and central air,hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4196 1/2 Linden Circle
4196 1/2 Linden Cir, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
4196 1/2 Linden Circle Available 07/01/20 1BR/1BA home close to shopping and Fort Benning - Close to shopping and Fort Benning 1BR/1BA Spacious kitchen New hardwood floors Fresh paint Tile in the kitchen and bathroom Washer and dryer included Fenced

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
3111 15th Avenue - Unit 2
3111 15th Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
765 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard . Water/ Sewer/ Garbage Included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3225 Glenn Street
3225 Glen Street, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
942 sqft
***2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Newly Remodeled Home for Rent Near Ft. Benning in Columbus, GA*** - TOTALLY REMODELED!! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
198 Collins Drive
198 Collins Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
SHARP BRICK RANCH WITH CARPORT IN QUIET AREA - Property Id: 249622 A LOVELY 4-SIDED BRICK RANCH WHICH IS NEWLY UPDATED, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW CENTRAL AIR, NEW FURNACE, NEW KITCHEN TILE, STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR AND MORE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7361 Sorrel Ct
7361 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2202 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1029 Sugar Mill Dr
1029 Sugar Mill Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1196 sqft
HOW SWEET IT IS! Pristine 3 BR 2 BA family home with over 1200 SF that is situated on a cul de sac home site in North Columbus, Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ All Appliances plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Romantic

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6224 Olde Towne Dr Apt B
6224 Old Towne Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
EASY LIVING! Terrific 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with over 1100 SF, Lovely Living Room, Gleaming Wood Floors, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, w/ Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9009 Sante Fe Ct
9009 Santa Fe Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room. Whole first floor is hardwood floors. 2-car garage. Central H/A.
City Guide for Phenix City, AL

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you’ll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Phenix City, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phenix City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

