2200 Windy Lane Available 08/01/20 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath Beautiful home in Phenix City - 2 Story Home in Windmark Subdivision with Full Bath and Bedroom on Main Level. Main Level also has an Open Kitchen with Pantry., Breakfast Room, Dining Room and Family Room with Fireplace. Upstairs features Laundry room, Loft/Optional Media Room, Brand new Paint throughout, Vinyl Plank downstairs and new carpet in all bedrooms. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. Washer and Dryer Included. Alarm in home. Fenced in Yard. Credit and rental history check. Deposit $1600. Pet Friendly with non refundable fee. 1 small dog.

Tenant Occupied must have an approved application to view the home.

Acceptable criteria is you must show by last 30 day income statement that 1.Show you make 3xs the rent, 2. Pass background and rental check, 3. Pass credit check (must have good credit, at least 600) and 4. Payment history.

Also, you must not owe any other management or rental company, no dispossession or evictions or owe utilities. This would be an automatic denial.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4753694)