Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2200 Windy Lane

2200 Windy Ln · (706) 660-5422 ext. 5422
Location

2200 Windy Ln, Phenix City, AL 36869

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 Windy Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
2200 Windy Lane Available 08/01/20 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath Beautiful home in Phenix City - 2 Story Home in Windmark Subdivision with Full Bath and Bedroom on Main Level. Main Level also has an Open Kitchen with Pantry., Breakfast Room, Dining Room and Family Room with Fireplace. Upstairs features Laundry room, Loft/Optional Media Room, Brand new Paint throughout, Vinyl Plank downstairs and new carpet in all bedrooms. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. Washer and Dryer Included. Alarm in home. Fenced in Yard. Credit and rental history check. Deposit $1600. Pet Friendly with non refundable fee. 1 small dog.
Tenant Occupied must have an approved application to view the home.
Acceptable criteria is you must show by last 30 day income statement that 1.Show you make 3xs the rent, 2. Pass background and rental check, 3. Pass credit check (must have good credit, at least 600) and 4. Payment history.
Also, you must not owe any other management or rental company, no dispossession or evictions or owe utilities. This would be an automatic denial.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4753694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Windy Lane have any available units?
2200 Windy Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Windy Lane have?
Some of 2200 Windy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Windy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Windy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Windy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Windy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Windy Lane offer parking?
No, 2200 Windy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Windy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Windy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Windy Lane have a pool?
No, 2200 Windy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Windy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2200 Windy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Windy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Windy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
