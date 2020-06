Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Check out this newly renovated home in Parrish, It has 3 beds and 1 bathroom, the inside is fully renovated with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint and luxury flooring throughout!!!Don't miss the chance to live in this wonderful home!! Call us now to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!