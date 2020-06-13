Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Opelika renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Crawford Rd.
400 Crawford Road, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1638 sqft
All the convenience of town without the super close neighbors! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2040 Stephanie Court
2040 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2040 Stephanie Court Available 08/10/20 New Construction 3bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.
Verified

Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Main - Church Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
601 N Gay Street F-101
601 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
601 N Gay Street F-101 Available 08/10/20 Court Square Condominiums - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property is located on the ground floor and is conveniently located close to campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 W. Farmville Rd
1704 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master Suite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 S. Debardeleben St Unit A
137 South Debardeleben Street, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1940 sqft
The Bricks Auburn - Beautiful condos new construction condos. Each unit will feature quartz counter tops, simulated wood floors, upgraded appliances and custom lighting. Located less than 1 mile from campus and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 Moores MIll Road
816 Moores Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
816 Moores MIll Road Available 08/01/20 816 Moores Mill Road - BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED GARDEN HOME, Kitchen w/ stainless steel stove, ref.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
277 S. Gay St #501
277 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Eagles Nest - Downtown Auburn - Gorgeous contemporary condo one block from Auburn University. Bamboo floors in the hallway, living room and dining area. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms and kitchen. Beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
245 B E. Glenn
245 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
245 B E. Glenn Available 08/13/20 RARE FIND - Shady Glenn Condominium 3 Bed / 2 Bath with Washer & Dryer - Charming condominium located just minutes from campus. Across the street from Acre Restaurant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
815 S. Gay St
815 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2096 sqft
Auburn Southside - Fantastic One Level home with many updates in established neighborhood. Large second den could be used as a third bedroom. Immaculate retro kitchen. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
2446 Deer Run Court
2446 Deer Run Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2146 sqft
2446 Deer Run Court Available 07/18/20 Auburn Area - Spacious open floor plan - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and big backyard in Lundy Chase subdivision in desirable Richland Road school area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1365 Cloverbrook Circle
1365 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1701 sqft
1365 Cloverbrook Circle Available 08/10/20 1365 Cloverbrook Circle - Great 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home in south Auburn. Hardwood floors in main living areas, including foyer, great room, kitchen, and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02
540 W Magnolia Ave, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
837 sqft
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #02 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is a two bedroom two bath unfurnished unit. This unit is on the first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
449 North Donahue Drive - C24
449 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
449 North Donahue Drive - C24 Available 08/01/20 Tiger Inn East C-24 - Tiger Inn East is two-story condominium complex located on North Donahue Drive just a few blocks north of campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 E Samford #113
230 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$700
440 sqft
230 E Samford #113 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Up Scale Condo - Location! Location! - Beautiful 1-Bedroom condo conveniently located to Auburn University. Near the intersection of Samford & Gay St. This condo has solid wood, custom front door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
449 N. Donahue #4
449 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
449 N. Donahue #4 Available 08/07/20 449 N. Donahue Dr. Unit 4 - TIGER INN EAST CONDOS-Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, disposal, central gas heat & A/C, carpet and hardwood floors, washer & dryer furn. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785719)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Camden Drive
1601 North Camden Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Home in Donahue Ridge Available! - Exclusive home for rent off of north Camden Court. This home's living room is equipped with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4118 Creekwater Crossing
4118 Creekwater Xing, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2630 sqft
UNIQUE PARKERSON'S MILL HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW! - This traditional southern style architecture home with large front porches, colonial style exterior columns, shutters, & historic trim offers ample space for a family.
City Guide for Opelika, AL

"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")

Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Opelika, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Opelika renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

