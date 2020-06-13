24 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with hardwood floors
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 20
"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")
Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Opelika renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.