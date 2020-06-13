Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northport, AL

Finding an apartment in Northport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2617 Lily Way
2617 Lily Way, Northport, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1774 sqft
2617 Lily Way Available 07/26/20 Available August 1st!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! - Available August 1st!!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Rosewood subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Wisteria Lane
3108 Wisteria Lane, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
3108 Wisteria Lane Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Meadowlake! - Available July 15th! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Meadowlake! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is immaculate! A few of the home's

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1923 18th Ave
1923 18th Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$880
1548 sqft
This property located in Northport has 3 beds and 1 bath, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout!!And on the outside there is a covered porch and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
2210 22nd Avenue
2210 22nd Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1164 sqft
You don't want to miss this beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
704 Greystone Street
704 Greystone Street, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2278 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2004 22nd Avenue
2004 22nd Avenue, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
This is the left side of a duplex located in a quiet neighborhood. It is a 2 bed 1 bathroom with washer and dryer hook up. This is a must see!

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2204 18th Avenue, Northport AL 35476
2204 18th Ave, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
This is a great 3 bed 1 bath house in Northport! Located just off Lurleen Wallace Blvd. it is conveniently located to all major shopping centers. It has a fenced in back yard with porch. This is a must see and will go soon. Don't miss out on this!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Queen City Avenue
1007 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great student rental for 2 people!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house blocks way from the stadium! Lease date would be 8/1/19-7/25/21. Visit our website at Beekerproperties.net to schedule a showing or text 205-534-4655.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$545
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area, Legacy at Country Club Apartment Homes provides a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 26th Avenue E
413 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
413 26th Avenue E Available 08/01/20 Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! - Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! This house is located behind Alberta Elementary School and the Gateway Technology Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 3rd Avenue
1611 3rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1070 sqft
1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northport, AL

Finding an apartment in Northport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

