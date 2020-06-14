Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Northport, AL with garage

14 Apartments for rent in Northport, AL with garage

Northport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

714 Heritage Lane
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified

The Reserve at North River
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

510 13th Street Unit 201
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

25 Fernwood Court
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

3 Wood Manor
1 Unit Available
3 Wood Manor
3 Wood Manor, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bed / 4 Bath House - Located just minutes from The University of Alabama campus. (RLNE5803217)

2001 1st Ave
1 Unit Available
2001 1st Ave
2001 1st Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2001 1st Ave Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake just minutes from The University of Alabama campus. (RLNE5803210)

1855 Carriage Heights
1 Unit Available
1855 Carriage Heights
1855 Carriage Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Located in very safe neighborhood close by The University of Alabama & central in town. 4 Bedroom House BIG BACKYARD -The backyard is huge (has a fire pit) -Up to date house/facility with updated kitchen, dining, bedroom, and bathrooms.

59 Springbrook
1 Unit Available
59 Springbrook
59 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1450 sqft
59 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 4 Bed 2 Bath House with Fenced Yard!!! - This great 4 bed 2 bath house has hardwood and ceramic tile floors, a single-car detached garage, and fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Verified

Inverness
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.

8020 Shadesbrook Drive
1 Unit Available
8020 Shadesbrook Drive
8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1801 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage! 2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space.

3942 Dearing Downs Drive
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

11518 Andrew Way
1 Unit Available
11518 Andrew Way
11518 Andrew Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
11518 Andrew Way Available 08/05/20 Home for rent in Tuscaloosa...

14687 Griffin St
1 Unit Available
14687 Griffin St
14687 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1801 sqft
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Northport, AL

Northport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

