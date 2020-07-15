7619 Thompson's Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home in Northport, AL...Available to View on 6/24!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Home for rent in The Glen at Thompson's Crossings subdivision for rent. Three bedroom two bath, fireplace, and a two car garage. Attractive cabinets in kitchen. This home is pet friendly.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Directions: from Tuscaloosa take Hwy 82 West towards Northport. Take a right onto Flatwoods Rd, the second left onto Findley's Street, a left onto Palmerton Avenue, and the second right onto Thompson's Way.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



