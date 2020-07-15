All apartments in Northport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

7619 Thompson's Way

7619 Thompsons Way · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7619 Thompsons Way, Northport, AL 35473

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7619 Thompson's Way · Avail. now

$1,140

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home in Northport, AL...Available to View on 6/24!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Home for rent in The Glen at Thompson's Crossings subdivision for rent. Three bedroom two bath, fireplace, and a two car garage. Attractive cabinets in kitchen. This home is pet friendly.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Directions: from Tuscaloosa take Hwy 82 West towards Northport. Take a right onto Flatwoods Rd, the second left onto Findley's Street, a left onto Palmerton Avenue, and the second right onto Thompson's Way.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1879770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Thompson's Way have any available units?
7619 Thompson's Way has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7619 Thompson's Way have?
Some of 7619 Thompson's Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Thompson's Way currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Thompson's Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Thompson's Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Thompson's Way is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way offer parking?
Yes, 7619 Thompson's Way offers parking.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Thompson's Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way have a pool?
No, 7619 Thompson's Way does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way have accessible units?
No, 7619 Thompson's Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 Thompson's Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Thompson's Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7619 Thompson's Way has units with air conditioning.
