Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more. You'll also love the nice eat-in kitchen, laundry room, huge master suite and large yard. Call us TODAY and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!