Home
/
Mountain Brook, AL
/
14 MEMORY LN
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:46 AM

14 MEMORY LN

14 Memory Lane · (205) 969-8910
Location

14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed. The main level features a nice kitchen open to a keeping room, living room with fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with multiple closets and stunning master bath. The main level has beautiful doors leading to an open patio. The second floor has 2 bedrooms that both have adjoining full baths, charming study, and walk in attic. The third floor has the 4th bedroom and a full bath. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and custom trim. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 MEMORY LN have any available units?
14 MEMORY LN has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 MEMORY LN have?
Some of 14 MEMORY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 MEMORY LN currently offering any rent specials?
14 MEMORY LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 MEMORY LN pet-friendly?
No, 14 MEMORY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain Brook.
Does 14 MEMORY LN offer parking?
Yes, 14 MEMORY LN does offer parking.
Does 14 MEMORY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 MEMORY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 MEMORY LN have a pool?
No, 14 MEMORY LN does not have a pool.
Does 14 MEMORY LN have accessible units?
No, 14 MEMORY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14 MEMORY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 MEMORY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 MEMORY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 MEMORY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
