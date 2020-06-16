14 MEMORY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed. The main level features a nice kitchen open to a keeping room, living room with fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with multiple closets and stunning master bath. The main level has beautiful doors leading to an open patio. The second floor has 2 bedrooms that both have adjoining full baths, charming study, and walk in attic. The third floor has the 4th bedroom and a full bath. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and custom trim. A must see!!