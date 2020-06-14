76 Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL with garage

Apartment List
Mountain Brook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4316 LITTLE RIVER RD
4316 Little River Road, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Brook
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
425 Art Hanes Blvd
425 A Hanes Boulevard, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
425 Art Hanes Blvd Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Home in Birmingham, AL - View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is a must see home in Crestline.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1105 26th St S Apt 201
1105 26th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
4145 Winston Way
4145 Winston Way, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1466 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA in Birmingham Crestline area - Fabulous location in Crestline area. Front porch is ready for a few rocking chairs and a peaceful afternoon! Only about 12 minutes to UAB. The living room has lots of natural light plus a gas log fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain Brook
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4963 Mountain View Parkway
4963 Mountain View Parkway, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2522 sqft
Remodeled Home - Oak Mountain Schools - Most Convenient Location - What a GREAT HOME!! Special features include new hardwoods that run throughout most of the main level, new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

