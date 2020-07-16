1829 Kendall Ct E

Amenities

Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace. The master suite has a large soaking tub and separate shower. The yard is landscaped nicely and the home has a double garage and is located in a cul-de-sac. Hurry! This one won't last long. NO REFRIGERATOR, WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER HAS HOOK UPS PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. **PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH DEPOSIT.** ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE. MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS REQUIRED. Lease is subject to HOA Restrictive Covenants which will be made a provision of the lease and the tenant must abide.