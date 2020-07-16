All apartments in Mobile County
1829 Kendall Ct E
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

1829 Kendall Ct E

1829 Kendall Ct E · (251) 445-0119
Location

1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL 36695
Yorkwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace. The master suite has a large soaking tub and separate shower. The yard is landscaped nicely and the home has a double garage and is located in a cul-de-sac. Hurry! This one won't last long. NO REFRIGERATOR, WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER HAS HOOK UPS PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. **PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH DEPOSIT.** ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE. MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS REQUIRED. Lease is subject to HOA Restrictive Covenants which will be made a provision of the lease and the tenant must abide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have any available units?
1829 Kendall Ct E has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1829 Kendall Ct E have?
Some of 1829 Kendall Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Kendall Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Kendall Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Kendall Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Kendall Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Kendall Ct E offers parking.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Kendall Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have a pool?
No, 1829 Kendall Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have accessible units?
No, 1829 Kendall Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Kendall Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Kendall Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Kendall Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
