Millbrook, AL
119 Pine Meadows Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:02 PM

119 Pine Meadows Circle

119 Pine Meadows Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868686
Location

119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL 36025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and garden tub! Water and lawn care is included in rent! Very open concept. Don't miss your chance to view this property!

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868686?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have any available units?
119 Pine Meadows Circle has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 Pine Meadows Circle currently offering any rent specials?
119 Pine Meadows Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Pine Meadows Circle pet-friendly?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrook.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle offer parking?
Yes, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does offer parking.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have a pool?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does not have a pool.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have accessible units?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Pine Meadows Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Pine Meadows Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
