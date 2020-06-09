119 Pine Meadows Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and garden tub! Water and lawn care is included in rent! Very open concept. Don't miss your chance to view this property!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868686?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.