591 Kincaid Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!!



Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville!



This home is a single story floor plan with a brick exterior and all the beautiful, modern upgrades. Ceiling fans, carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring, master suite with walk in closet, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups!



The back has a covered patio and large yard.



Ask us about adding a fence for an additional $50 per month!



We are PET FRIENDLY!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



Utilize the self-showing system for this property here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345185?source=marketing



(RLNE5611545)