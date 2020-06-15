All apartments in Margaret
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

591 Kincaid Cove Lane

591 Kincaid Cove Ln · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

591 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 591 Kincaid Cove Lane · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!!

Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville!

This home is a single story floor plan with a brick exterior and all the beautiful, modern upgrades. Ceiling fans, carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring, master suite with walk in closet, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups!

The back has a covered patio and large yard.

Ask us about adding a fence for an additional $50 per month!

We are PET FRIENDLY!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have any available units?
591 Kincaid Cove Lane has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have?
Some of 591 Kincaid Cove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Kincaid Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
591 Kincaid Cove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Kincaid Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does offer parking.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Kincaid Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Kincaid Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
