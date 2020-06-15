270 Hathaway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...COMING SOON! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**



Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home located in Margaret, AL! This open floor plan gives so much room for entertaining and just living life. The family room opens up to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. The master suite is big enough for any size furniture. The additional 2 bedrooms are also a good size. This home is much bigger than it appears from the outside. The neighborhood is great, offering a community pool, basketball courts, lake, clubhouse, and pavilion. The location is amazing, just a few minutes from I-59 and just a few minutes from Pell City, Moody Leeds and I-20.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Tenant to verify:

Elementary School-Margaret

Middle School-Odenville

High School-St. Claire County

Power Company Ala Power Co

Gas Company N/A - all electric

Water Company Margaret Water Works

Sewer Company Southwest Water 733-1672



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



