Loxley, AL
31461 Hoot Owl Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

31461 Hoot Owl Road

31461 Hoot Owl Rd · (251) 661-4660
Location

31461 Hoot Owl Rd, Loxley, AL 36527

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31461 Hoot Owl Road · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2331 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
STONEBRIDGE SUBDIVISION - Great open floor plan with family room, double trey crowned ceilings. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with separate shower and tub. Granite in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, gas tankless water heater, gas range, gas connection on back porch, lots of beautiful crown molding. Minutes from IH-10 and Spanish Fort schools as well as Lots of Dining and Shopping.
This beautiful home is in a great neighborhood with an incredible pool, sports area and play area for kids, a great place to call home. Call today for your private showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have any available units?
31461 Hoot Owl Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have?
Some of 31461 Hoot Owl Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31461 Hoot Owl Road currently offering any rent specials?
31461 Hoot Owl Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31461 Hoot Owl Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 31461 Hoot Owl Road is pet friendly.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road offer parking?
No, 31461 Hoot Owl Road does not offer parking.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31461 Hoot Owl Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have a pool?
Yes, 31461 Hoot Owl Road has a pool.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have accessible units?
No, 31461 Hoot Owl Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31461 Hoot Owl Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31461 Hoot Owl Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31461 Hoot Owl Road does not have units with air conditioning.
