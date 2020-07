Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a look at this beautiful 2BR/1BA house in Pinson! Enjoy the outdoors from one of the two great decks! The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and has lots of cabinet space! New flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware and more! Call us today to schedule a tour! 205-410-8785