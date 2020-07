Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this gorgeous all-electric townhouse. It has everything you need and want. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included too. This home features full baths and walk-in closets for all 3 bedrooms. A large deck and fenced backyard. This one is a must-see!