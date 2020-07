Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Come see this charming 3 bed 1bath home today. There is a nice covered front porch perfect for enjoying the weather. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a laundry room off of the back. Gas heat and gas water heater. Beautiful clean carpet floors in the living space, as well as in all three bedrooms. Private, fenced-in backyard. Covered parking under the carport. You will want to rent this one for sure! Section 8 is accepted.