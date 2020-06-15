All apartments in Hueytown
238 Crossway Drive.
Hueytown, AL
238 Crossway Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

238 Crossway Drive

238 Crossway Drive · (205) 739-9170
Hueytown
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

238 Crossway Drive, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 238 Crossway Drive · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hueytown Beauty - New On the Market - Newly Renovated! - Great curb appeal. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. The spacious living room/dining room features lots of natural light. The kitchen offers great cabinet and counter space and is perfect for family entertaining and enjoyment. 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space and 1 bath. Fresh paint and re-finished hardwoods throughout most of the home. A great home at a great price. If you have viewed our properties before you know they go fast, so you better get to this one QUICKLY! www.rentalmanagementgroup.com

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review

(RLNE5759547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 238 Crossway Drive have any available units?
238 Crossway Drive has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 238 Crossway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 Crossway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Crossway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 238 Crossway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hueytown.
Does 238 Crossway Drive offer parking?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 238 Crossway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Crossway Drive have a pool?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 238 Crossway Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Crossway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Crossway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Crossway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

