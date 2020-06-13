/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
805 GROVE ST
805 Grove Street, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of West Homewood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
401 Woodvale Lane
401 Woodvale Lane, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1191 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in West Homewood! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Homewood! Move in ready! New carpet and updated bathroom. Living room has hardwood floors and opens to the kitchen and breakfast area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Homewood
1 Unit Available
1831 28th Ave S, #360 N
1831 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2380 sqft
Rare 3 BR, 2 BA SoHo condo for rent - Fabulous find....3 BR, 2 BA at SoHo Flats. Wonderful location in downtown Homewood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Five Points South
1 Unit Available
1325 16th Avenue South
1325 16th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT*** Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Glen Iris
1 Unit Available
649 19TH AVE
649 19th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Stop renting an apartment and check out this charming Southside home with three bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Titusville
1 Unit Available
2007 Hollins Dr
2007 Hollins Drive Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
858 sqft
Birmingham/Southside - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on find a home. (RLNE5587943)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2315 21st Ave South
2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1836 Glendmere Drive
1836 Glendmere Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 GLENDMERE DRIVE - VESTAVIA - Welcome home to this lovely home in Vestavia! This 3 BR / 2 BA home is located in the much-desired Vestavia area with plenty trees for shade in the hot summer months.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1057 IVY CREEK TRL
1057 Ivy Creek Trl, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances,flooring, lights, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1055 IVY CREEK TRL
1055 Ivy Creek Trail, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, flooring, lights, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
