Home
/
Homewood, AL
/
1831 28th Ave S, #360 N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1831 28th Ave S, #360 N

1831 28th Avenue South · (205) 531-7735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL 35209
Downtown Homewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare 3 BR, 2 BA SoHo condo for rent - Fabulous find....3 BR, 2 BA at SoHo Flats. Wonderful location in downtown Homewood. Walk to grocery store, restaurants, banks, post office, shopping, cleaners, vet, salons, elementary school, you name it!! Great view of Vulcan and the fireworks on the 4th of July! Brazilian cherry floors, tile in baths and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan including kitchen, living room, and dining area. Great for entertaining as your guests flow onto the private large balcony. Well laid out kitchen; very spacious with lots of cabinets, pantries, gas cook top, electric oven and stainless appliances. Long breakfast bar and all counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms is Venetian gold granite. Pre-wired for audio visual system. Room length closets. Master suite has spacious bathroom with separate vanities, separate shower and private water closet. 2nd and 3rd bedroom are on other side of condo and share a full bath. Laundry room with stackable washer & dryer. Tenant pays electricity and water. Gas for cook top paid through HOA. Homewood schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have any available units?
1831 28th Ave S, #360 N has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have?
Some of 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N currently offering any rent specials?
1831 28th Ave S, #360 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N pet-friendly?
No, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homewood.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N offer parking?
Yes, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N does offer parking.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have a pool?
No, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N does not have a pool.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have accessible units?
No, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 28th Ave S, #360 N does not have units with air conditioning.
