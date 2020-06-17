1831 28th Ave S, #360 N

Amenities

Rare 3 BR, 2 BA SoHo condo for rent - Fabulous find....3 BR, 2 BA at SoHo Flats. Wonderful location in downtown Homewood. Walk to grocery store, restaurants, banks, post office, shopping, cleaners, vet, salons, elementary school, you name it!! Great view of Vulcan and the fireworks on the 4th of July! Brazilian cherry floors, tile in baths and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan including kitchen, living room, and dining area. Great for entertaining as your guests flow onto the private large balcony. Well laid out kitchen; very spacious with lots of cabinets, pantries, gas cook top, electric oven and stainless appliances. Long breakfast bar and all counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms is Venetian gold granite. Pre-wired for audio visual system. Room length closets. Master suite has spacious bathroom with separate vanities, separate shower and private water closet. 2nd and 3rd bedroom are on other side of condo and share a full bath. Laundry room with stackable washer & dryer. Tenant pays electricity and water. Gas for cook top paid through HOA. Homewood schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5660392)