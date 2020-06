Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND... 1st MONTH 50% OFF!!! - One level home in Falliston Subdivision! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage! Living Room has a fireplace and the Kitchen has an eat in nook that opens into Den! Small pets allowed (25 lbs- 35 lbs).

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/helena/



***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 5/7/2019 AND GET THE 1ST MONTH 50% OFF (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 15-MONTH LEASE!!! PLUS... PAY ONLY 1/2 THE SECURITY DEPOSIT (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 15-MONTH LEASE***

*1/2 Security deposit already reflected in marketing price



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE4342624)