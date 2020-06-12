13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL

/
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1075 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1084 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2
435 East Canal Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2 Available 06/15/20 Southern Breeze #2 - Southern Breeze is a low density, 8-unit complex conveniently located on Canal Drive. Unit features open living room and kitchen.
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102 Available 06/15/20 Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental.
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1011 sqft
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).
203 South Cypress
203 S Cypress St, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2BR/1.5 BATH DUPLEX UNIT - 203 South Cypress, Foley, AL - Great 2 bedroom duplex unit in the heart of Foley. No pets allowed, no smoking, $40.00 app fee per adult 19 and older. All applicants must apply at www.exitlongtermrentals.com.
201 South Cypress
201 South Cypress Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom unit in duplex 2 blocks from Hwy 98 and Hwy. 59. Eat in Kitchen, Living room, Laundry, and 1 bath. Located within walking distance of shopping, post office, Foley City Park, and restaurants. Great location and extremely affordable.
Innerarity Shores
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.
