Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood floors, high ceilings, screened patio and so much more! Must See!! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable with owner's approval and minimum $500 non-refundable pet fee. All occupants over 18 must apply online at www.exitlongtermrentals.com.



(RLNE4834676)