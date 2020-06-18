All apartments in Fultondale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

729 Park Lane

729 Park Lane · (205) 854-8490
Location

729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 729 Park Lane · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates. The home boasts a spacious ranch style open floor plan. Bring your rocking chairs and relax on the enclosed front porch or spread out in the oversized great room or den/family room, both featuring fireplaces. The laundry room and garage are conveniently located on the main level and there is also a full basement perfect to use as a "man cave" or for storage. There is plenty of room for additional storage outside as well in either of the two large storage sheds in the backyard. Spacious bedroom closets and brand new vanities and showers in both bathrooms are among the other appealing features of this lovely home. Call Parkway Realty today at 205-854-8490 to schedule your appointment to view what could be your new home!

(RLNE5823565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Park Lane have any available units?
729 Park Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 Park Lane have?
Some of 729 Park Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
729 Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 729 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fultondale.
Does 729 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 729 Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 729 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 729 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 729 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 729 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
