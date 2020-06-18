729 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates. The home boasts a spacious ranch style open floor plan. Bring your rocking chairs and relax on the enclosed front porch or spread out in the oversized great room or den/family room, both featuring fireplaces. The laundry room and garage are conveniently located on the main level and there is also a full basement perfect to use as a "man cave" or for storage. There is plenty of room for additional storage outside as well in either of the two large storage sheds in the backyard. Spacious bedroom closets and brand new vanities and showers in both bathrooms are among the other appealing features of this lovely home. Call Parkway Realty today at 205-854-8490 to schedule your appointment to view what could be your new home!



(RLNE5823565)