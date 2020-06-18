All apartments in Foley
Find more places like
17129 Lanier Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foley, AL
/
17129 Lanier Blvd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:37 AM

17129 Lanier Blvd

17129 Lanier Blvd · (251) 709-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Foley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley. This home is energy efficient, has a split bedroom plan, an open and airy floorplan, great master bedroom with nice bath that has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet, upgraded vinyl wood like flooring throughout, lots of storage space, attached double garage, covered patio, nice kitchen with ample cabinets, large pantry and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Subdivision offers outdoor pool, BBQ area and Tennis/basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have any available units?
17129 Lanier Blvd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17129 Lanier Blvd have?
Some of 17129 Lanier Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17129 Lanier Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
17129 Lanier Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17129 Lanier Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 17129 Lanier Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foley.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 17129 Lanier Blvd does offer parking.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17129 Lanier Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 17129 Lanier Blvd has a pool.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have accessible units?
No, 17129 Lanier Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17129 Lanier Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 17129 Lanier Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17129 Lanier Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Park Place
400 Park Ave
Foley, AL 36535
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla
Foley, AL 36535

Similar Pages

Foley 2 BedroomsFoley Apartments with BalconyFoley Apartments with ParkingFoley Apartments with PoolFoley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALSaraland, ALBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South AlabamaSpring Hill CollegeThe University of West FloridaPensacola State College