17129 Lanier Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley. This home is energy efficient, has a split bedroom plan, an open and airy floorplan, great master bedroom with nice bath that has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet, upgraded vinyl wood like flooring throughout, lots of storage space, attached double garage, covered patio, nice kitchen with ample cabinets, large pantry and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Subdivision offers outdoor pool, BBQ area and Tennis/basketball courts.