728 Glen Crest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more. The functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining with low maintenance flooring to make quick work of daily chores. Spend lazy days lounging in the spacious living room or evenings hosting family & friends on the large patio in the fenced backyard. Three generously sized bedrooms feature a neutral color palette and are just waiting for your personal touch. Stop looking for the home of your dreams, it’s right here and it won’t last long. Give yourself a tour today!