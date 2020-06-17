All apartments in Fairfield
728 Glen Crest Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

728 Glen Crest Dr

728 Glen Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL 35064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more. The functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining with low maintenance flooring to make quick work of daily chores. Spend lazy days lounging in the spacious living room or evenings hosting family & friends on the large patio in the fenced backyard. Three generously sized bedrooms feature a neutral color palette and are just waiting for your personal touch. Stop looking for the home of your dreams, it’s right here and it won’t last long. Give yourself a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

