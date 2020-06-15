239 Wakefield Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.