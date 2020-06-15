All apartments in Enterprise
239 Wakefield Way

239 Wakefield Way · No Longer Available
Location

239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL 36330

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Wakefield Way have any available units?
239 Wakefield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, AL.
What amenities does 239 Wakefield Way have?
Some of 239 Wakefield Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Wakefield Way currently offering any rent specials?
239 Wakefield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Wakefield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Wakefield Way is pet friendly.
Does 239 Wakefield Way offer parking?
Yes, 239 Wakefield Way does offer parking.
Does 239 Wakefield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Wakefield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Wakefield Way have a pool?
Yes, 239 Wakefield Way has a pool.
Does 239 Wakefield Way have accessible units?
No, 239 Wakefield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Wakefield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Wakefield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Wakefield Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 Wakefield Way has units with air conditioning.
