Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

108 New Harvest Dr. Available 09/15/20 Legacy Farms - Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 car garage in the new construction phase of Legacy Farms! All kitchen appliances included as well as washing machine/dryer in laundry room! Spacious privacy-fenced back yard with lawn care also included. Home boasts beautiful granite countertops and crown molding throughout. Tray ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Pets are negotiable per owner approval & non-refundable pet fee. Lawn Care Included!



