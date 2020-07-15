All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 101 Peregrine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, AL
/
101 Peregrine Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

101 Peregrine Way

101 Peregrine Way · (334) 347-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Peregrine Way · Avail. now

$1,860

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Eagle Landing Subdivision - TDY Unit - TDY Option: Rent is $60.00/day, Sec Dep of $1500.00, all utilities included but with a Cap. 30 day minimal stay required and 10 Day Minimal Notice to Depart Required.

2 BR/2.5 BA TDY unit with 1 Car Garage in Enterprise off of Shellfield Road. Fenced backyard, rear patio, and balcony off of upstairs master bedroom. All kitchen appliances provided along with a washing machine/dryer. Community Pool with Clubhouse Amenities and lawn care included monthly! No pets please.

Contact our office to schedule your viewing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Peregrine Way have any available units?
101 Peregrine Way has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Peregrine Way have?
Some of 101 Peregrine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Peregrine Way currently offering any rent specials?
101 Peregrine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Peregrine Way pet-friendly?
No, 101 Peregrine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 101 Peregrine Way offer parking?
Yes, 101 Peregrine Way offers parking.
Does 101 Peregrine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Peregrine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Peregrine Way have a pool?
Yes, 101 Peregrine Way has a pool.
Does 101 Peregrine Way have accessible units?
No, 101 Peregrine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Peregrine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Peregrine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Peregrine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Peregrine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 101 Peregrine Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Enterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Apartments with Balconies
Enterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with Pools
Enterprise Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALOzark, AL
Troy, AL
Daleville, AL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity