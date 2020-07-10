All apartments in Chelsea
Location

269 Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea, AL 35043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Built in 2016, this spectacular, open concept colonial is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Nestled in a friendly community with access to highly rated school, community pool, and sports center you will never run out of ways to stay entertained. Whether you’re spending lazy days relaxing in the spacious family room, or evenings hosting gatherings in the large dining space, you'll absolutely love the convenience this floor plan offers. The huge kitchen is fit for a master chef & features a large island, walk-in pantry, tiled back splash and more. Upstairs, you will feel like royalty in your palatial master suite complete with walk-in closet and a master bath with over-sized shower. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms and an additional full bath complete the second story and give everyone a space of their own. Extending your living space, the back patio is perfect for hosting outdoor get-together’s. Don't let this amazing opportunity pass you by, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have any available units?
269 Chesser Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chelsea, AL.
What amenities does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have?
Some of 269 Chesser Reserve Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Chesser Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
269 Chesser Reserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Chesser Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
No, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chelsea.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive offer parking?
No, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive has a pool.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Chesser Reserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Chesser Reserve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
