269 Chesser Reserve Drive

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Built in 2016, this spectacular, open concept colonial is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Nestled in a friendly community with access to highly rated school, community pool, and sports center you will never run out of ways to stay entertained. Whether you’re spending lazy days relaxing in the spacious family room, or evenings hosting gatherings in the large dining space, you'll absolutely love the convenience this floor plan offers. The huge kitchen is fit for a master chef & features a large island, walk-in pantry, tiled back splash and more. Upstairs, you will feel like royalty in your palatial master suite complete with walk-in closet and a master bath with over-sized shower. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms and an additional full bath complete the second story and give everyone a space of their own. Extending your living space, the back patio is perfect for hosting outdoor get-together’s. Don't let this amazing opportunity pass you by, schedule your private showing today!