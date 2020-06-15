2701 7th Place NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring now!!!** ??



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/715c9f96-4339-4332-9058-ca4d93949e11



This wonderful home is located just minutes from the Trussville/Pinson exit! There are a ton of restaurants and shops located within a few miles as well! All three bedrooms along with 1.5 baths are located on the same level. The guest bathroom has been fully updated and has tons of space. The master bedroom features two closets and can accommodate big furniture. The living room is spacious and there's a dining room next to the kitchen. The laundry connections are located in the garage. There is a deck off the kitchen and the back yard is huge! Perfect for your pets!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



This home won't last long, so give us a call for more information! (205) 824-5008!



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE4729513)