Center Point, AL
2701 7th Place NE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2701 7th Place NE

2701 7th Place Northeast · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 7th Place NE · Avail. now

$860

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring now!!!** ??

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/715c9f96-4339-4332-9058-ca4d93949e11

This wonderful home is located just minutes from the Trussville/Pinson exit! There are a ton of restaurants and shops located within a few miles as well! All three bedrooms along with 1.5 baths are located on the same level. The guest bathroom has been fully updated and has tons of space. The master bedroom features two closets and can accommodate big furniture. The living room is spacious and there's a dining room next to the kitchen. The laundry connections are located in the garage. There is a deck off the kitchen and the back yard is huge! Perfect for your pets!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

This home won't last long, so give us a call for more information! (205) 824-5008!

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4729513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 7th Place NE have any available units?
2701 7th Place NE has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2701 7th Place NE have?
Some of 2701 7th Place NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 7th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
2701 7th Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 7th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 7th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 2701 7th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 2701 7th Place NE does offer parking.
Does 2701 7th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 7th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 7th Place NE have a pool?
No, 2701 7th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 2701 7th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 2701 7th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 7th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 7th Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 7th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2701 7th Place NE has units with air conditioning.
