83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage!



Kitchen opens to large living room. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double vanity and tons of cabinet and drawer space. 3 large guest rooms with great size closets. Pet friendly.



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Bessemer Schools, Bessemer Utilities (power, water/trash pick up).



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



