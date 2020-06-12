All apartments in Bessemer
83 Carriage House Road SW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

83 Carriage House Road SW

83 Carriage House Road Southwest · (205) 824-5008
Location

83 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL 35022

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 83 Carriage House Road SW · Avail. Jun 17

$1,365

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage!

Kitchen opens to large living room. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double vanity and tons of cabinet and drawer space. 3 large guest rooms with great size closets. Pet friendly.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Bessemer Schools, Bessemer Utilities (power, water/trash pick up).

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4504809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have any available units?
83 Carriage House Road SW has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Carriage House Road SW have?
Some of 83 Carriage House Road SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Carriage House Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
83 Carriage House Road SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Carriage House Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Carriage House Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 83 Carriage House Road SW does offer parking.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Carriage House Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have a pool?
No, 83 Carriage House Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have accessible units?
No, 83 Carriage House Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Carriage House Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Carriage House Road SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 Carriage House Road SW has units with air conditioning.
