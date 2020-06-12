/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
9106 Brookline Ln
9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
109 Sugar Drive
109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!! - 2 Bedroom/ 1/2 Bath townhome! Home has a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, covered patio in back with a storage closet, kitchen (with refrigerator) and half bath (where w/d
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent to $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
17 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$821
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
47 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1063 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1293 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
29 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$992
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2081 Montreat Cir 2081
2081 Montreat Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1034 sqft
2081 Montreat Circle - Property Id: 236005 Bottom level 2 bed 2 bath condo in Vestavia. Has extra storage in basement area. very convenient to hwy 31. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
