apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:56 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
15 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Results within 5 miles of Alabaster
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Alabaster
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Last updated July 7 at 03:32pm
4 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Southwood Trace
2400 Southwood Trace, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
2400 Southwood Trace - Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement at the end of a cul-de-sac with 2 car garage. Super private back yard. Interior freshly painted, kitchen and master bath updated.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
3417 Wisterwood Lane
3417 Wisterwood Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1566 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous all-electric townhouse. It has everything you need and want. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included too.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2429 Dove Place
2429 Dove Pl, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
One level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. No neighbors above or below! Spacious Master bedroom with on suite full bath and separate vanity. Second bedroom and full bath as well. Fully updated.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
149 Windstone Pkwy
149 Windstone Parkway, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Great family home with a large yard. Centrally located to Chelsea schools. Nice quiet subdivision. 4 miles to hwy 280, 12 miles to I-65. Basement can be used as the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the living space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
145 SAMFORD ST
145 Samford Street, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Great 4 side brick vintage home. The roof and A/C are both 2 years old. Washer and Dryer are included. There is also a storm shelter on the property. The house is located next to Montevallo Middle school and George Dailey Park.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
232 CHURCH ST
232 Church Street, Wilton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
This adorable 3bd/2ba home has lots of character & charm. Large living space with real hardwood floors throughout. Separate kitchen w/ all appliances included. Spacious dining area for entertaining guest.
