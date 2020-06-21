All apartments in Alabaster
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail

Location

549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL 35114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 549 North Grande View Trail · Avail. Jul 10

$1,910

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage!

2 story home located in culdesac! Hardwood floors in foyer, formal dining, living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, granite counter tops, an island and pantry for additional storage space. All bedrooms are upstairs, large master bedroom, master bath with huge walk in closet. Large guest rooms with great closet space. 2 car basement garage with tons of space for storage! Large deck with a great view, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Pet friendly.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

*Maylene mailing address*

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE2718628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 North Grande View Trail have any available units?
549 North Grande View Trail has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 North Grande View Trail have?
Some of 549 North Grande View Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 North Grande View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
549 North Grande View Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 North Grande View Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 North Grande View Trail is pet friendly.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 549 North Grande View Trail does offer parking.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 North Grande View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail have a pool?
No, 549 North Grande View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail have accessible units?
No, 549 North Grande View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 North Grande View Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 North Grande View Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 549 North Grande View Trail has units with air conditioning.
