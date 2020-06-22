Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way!

This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster. The main level living room features high ceilings and a beautiful marble fireplace that flows into the dining area and kitchen. Dining area connects to the kitchen complete with all stainless steel appliances. There are 2 guest bedrooms and 1 guest bathroom on the main level. Upstairs is a large master suite with private bath and a separate loft area. Finished bonus room above the 2 car garage. The back yard is privacy fenced in with a covered back porch and cozy porch swing. This home will go fast, so contact us today to apply and schedule your viewing. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



(RLNE4453346)