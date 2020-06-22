All apartments in Alabaster
Find more places like 140 Brent Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alabaster, AL
/
140 Brent Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

140 Brent Way

140 Brent Way · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alabaster
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL 35007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Brent Way · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way!
This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster. The main level living room features high ceilings and a beautiful marble fireplace that flows into the dining area and kitchen. Dining area connects to the kitchen complete with all stainless steel appliances. There are 2 guest bedrooms and 1 guest bathroom on the main level. Upstairs is a large master suite with private bath and a separate loft area. Finished bonus room above the 2 car garage. The back yard is privacy fenced in with a covered back porch and cozy porch swing. This home will go fast, so contact us today to apply and schedule your viewing. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE4453346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Brent Way have any available units?
140 Brent Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Brent Way have?
Some of 140 Brent Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Brent Way currently offering any rent specials?
140 Brent Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Brent Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Brent Way is pet friendly.
Does 140 Brent Way offer parking?
Yes, 140 Brent Way does offer parking.
Does 140 Brent Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Brent Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Brent Way have a pool?
No, 140 Brent Way does not have a pool.
Does 140 Brent Way have accessible units?
No, 140 Brent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Brent Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Brent Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Brent Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Brent Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 140 Brent Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl
Alabaster, AL 35007

Similar Pages

Alabaster 1 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms
Alabaster Apartments with BalconyAlabaster Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Alabaster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity