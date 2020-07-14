All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Greenbriar Apartments

4318 Vance Dr · (325) 255-0656
Location

4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508
Castle Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 54D3 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 08D3 · Avail. Jul 31

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 31D2 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 24B5 · Avail. Sep 11

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31B6 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 40C3 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 40B1 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
carpet
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
parking
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes. Our community offers comfortable homes with great amenities along with a location that’s convenient to work, school, and play.

Whether you’re looking for your first studio or a larger one or two-bedroom place, Greenbriar is ready to suit your lifestyle. Enjoy preparing meals in our modern kitchen with a complete kitchen appliance package including the all-important dishwasher, adjoining dining area, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stay cool in the summer with refreshing ceiling fans and warm in the winter with our cozy fireplaces. Enjoy dinner al fresco on your private balcony. Be sure to bring all your belongings; you’ll have plenty of space in our roomy closets.

Step outside your home and enjoy convenient onsite laundry facilities as well as an onsite management and main

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $25 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $500 on approved applications
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit:
rent: Cat Rent: $25, Dog Rent: $30
restrictions: breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar Apartments have any available units?
Greenbriar Apartments has 7 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar Apartments have?
Some of Greenbriar Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenbriar Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have a pool?
No, Greenbriar Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greenbriar Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
