Greenbriar Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard dog park on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage parking

Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes. Our community offers comfortable homes with great amenities along with a location that’s convenient to work, school, and play.



Whether you’re looking for your first studio or a larger one or two-bedroom place, Greenbriar is ready to suit your lifestyle. Enjoy preparing meals in our modern kitchen with a complete kitchen appliance package including the all-important dishwasher, adjoining dining area, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stay cool in the summer with refreshing ceiling fans and warm in the winter with our cozy fireplaces. Enjoy dinner al fresco on your private balcony. Be sure to bring all your belongings; you’ll have plenty of space in our roomy closets.



Step outside your home and enjoy convenient onsite laundry facilities as well as an onsite management and main