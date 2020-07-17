All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 3400 Meadowbrook Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
3400 Meadowbrook Cir
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:04 AM

3400 Meadowbrook Cir

3400 Meadowbrook Circle · (907) 727-4090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3400 Meadowbrook Circle, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Anchorage. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Magteff Group LLC at 907-727-4090 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have any available units?
3400 Meadowbrook Cir has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have?
Some of 3400 Meadowbrook Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Meadowbrook Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Meadowbrook Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Meadowbrook Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir offers parking.
Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have a pool?
No, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have accessible units?
No, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Meadowbrook Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Meadowbrook Cir has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3400 Meadowbrook Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy
Anchorage, AK 99507
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St
Anchorage, AK 99508
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway
Anchorage, AK 99507
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99503
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconiesAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity