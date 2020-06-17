310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Executive rental on the 4th (top) floor, beautifully furnished, washer/dryer in unit. Internet and cable TV , all utilities included.



Rent rate $2600 for 6 month lease, 3 month stay at $2800, month to month at $3200.



Fully furnished. Rent includes all utilities, cable & basic internet. $800.00 fully refundable security deposit, $200.00 non-refundable admin fee.

• 4th/top floor 840sf 1-bed/1.75-bath in building #1 at Cordova Square Condominiums, assigned underground heated garage parking space #414

• In-unit washer/dryer

• Fully furnished, fully equipped kitchen with a full size frig, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher

• Electric fireplace, private balcony

• Locked building, elevator inside building, access to/from the garage from inside the building

• Rooftop access with a BBQ deck with gas grill and view of the Chugach Mountain range and downtown Anchorage

• Complex is located half-1 mile or 10-15-minute walk to following: 1) Muse inside the Anchorage Museum, 2) Jade Restaurant inside the Sheraton Hotel, 3) the Gumbo House, 4) the 5th Avenue Mall, and other downtown restaurants, shops and businesses

Cordova Square Condominiums - 4, 4 story buildings, each with garage under building available with many of the companies. Locked building with key or key less entry