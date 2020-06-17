All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1

310 East 11th Avenue · (907) 278-3569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 16

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Executive rental on the 4th (top) floor, beautifully furnished, washer/dryer in unit. Internet and cable TV , all utilities included.

Rent rate $2600 for 6 month lease, 3 month stay at $2800, month to month at $3200.

Fully furnished. Rent includes all utilities, cable & basic internet. $800.00 fully refundable security deposit, $200.00 non-refundable admin fee.
• 4th/top floor 840sf 1-bed/1.75-bath in building #1 at Cordova Square Condominiums, assigned underground heated garage parking space #414
• In-unit washer/dryer
• Fully furnished, fully equipped kitchen with a full size frig, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher
• Electric fireplace, private balcony
• Locked building, elevator inside building, access to/from the garage from inside the building
• Rooftop access with a BBQ deck with gas grill and view of the Chugach Mountain range and downtown Anchorage
• Complex is located half-1 mile or 10-15-minute walk to following: 1) Muse inside the Anchorage Museum, 2) Jade Restaurant inside the Sheraton Hotel, 3) the Gumbo House, 4) the 5th Avenue Mall, and other downtown restaurants, shops and businesses
Cordova Square Condominiums - 4, 4 story buildings, each with garage under building available with many of the companies. Locked building with key or key less entry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have any available units?
310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have?
Some of 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have a pool?
No, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
