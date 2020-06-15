All apartments in Anchorage
20633 Mountain Vista Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:04 AM

20633 Mountain Vista Drive

20633 Mountain Vista Drive · (907) 562-0291
Location

20633 Mountain Vista Drive, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eagle Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20633 Mountain Vista Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20633 Mountain Vista Drive Available 06/02/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Eagle River! - Zero lot line townhome in Eagle River with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 2 car over-sized garage, and over 1800 sq. ft. of living space! This home features a fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4764205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have any available units?
20633 Mountain Vista Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 20633 Mountain Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20633 Mountain Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20633 Mountain Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20633 Mountain Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20633 Mountain Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
