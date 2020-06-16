Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11371 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Condo with an Outstide Jacuzzi and a Large, Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft. Features include a fireplace, an outside jacuzzi tub, and a large, fenced yard! Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4931665)