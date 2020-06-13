24 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY

Casper, WY

Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings!

Apartments for rent in Casper aren’t exactly sprouting up like wild mushrooms (only about 30% of the city’s roughly 50,000 residents rent rather own), but that doesn’t mean you won’t find your fair share of high-quality rentals in “The Oil City.” Are you on a budget and trying hard not to drain your bank account on your Casper, Wyoming apartment? Luckily, low cost 1BR apartments can typically be found for around $600 (much less, in some cases) and even multi-BR family rentals are available for between $700 and $800. Is your roommate of the four-legged variety? No problem! Pet-friendly apartments are fairly easy to come by in Casper, but you should know that many landlords only allow pets weighing less than 40 lbs. and most charge pet-owning tenants a monthly fee of at least $20.

Because there isn’t a lot of competition for apartment rentals in Casper, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent and renting specials pop up frequently, so scour the market thoroughly for the best deals. Amenities tend to be first-rate and usually include new or renovated interiors, kitchens, and appliances, patios/balconies, and spacious floor plans (even 1BR units typically cover more than 800 square feet). Community features typically include clubhouses, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness centers, playgrounds, and covered parking. In other words, if you’re looking to live it up like a rock star without breaking the bank, Casper might be the perfect hometown for you.

Another nifty aspect of apartment life in Casper is that the city is among the Cowboy State’s safest. In fact, you’re more likely to get attacked by the blistering winds (Casper is arguably the windiest city west of Chicago) than a mugger, but still, you shouldn’t take our word for it. Instead, come see for yourself which part of Casper you’re most comfortable with before pursuing a lease in the city.

Finally, don’t worry about running out of things to do in Casper, as the city has plenty of entertainment options to offer. Home to a wide variety of parks and trails, a bustling downtown area, and numerous fishing, skiing, golfing, and biking hotspots, Casper is a city tailor-made for families, youths, and retirees alike.

And now for the fun part: searching the listings for the perfect apartment for you! Best of luck and happy hunting!