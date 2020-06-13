24 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
36 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
79 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
13 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
3870 E 8th St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
812 sqft
Welcome to Alpine Meadows Apartments, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
6 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
23 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
Studio
$765
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$659
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 South Pennsylvania
320 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
320 South Pennsylvania Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, Super Convenient East Side Ranch - Ranch style, with finished basement. Will consider pets (no aggressive breeds)!Beautiful updated kitchen. Neutral decor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2651 Lynn Lane
2651 Lynn Lane, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1508 sqft
Beautiful East Side Home for Rent - Beautiful east side 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great open floor plan, dishwasher, double garage, laundry hook ups, central air, deck and a full unfinished basement. $1350/mo. + utilities, $1300 security deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1300/mo. + utilities, $1250 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 12
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1427 South Fairdale Avenue
1427 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
847 sqft
Great central location, wood floors, gas fireplace, all appliances including washer/ dryer, fenced rear court yard, attached 1 car garage, walk to parks, schools and shopping, also close to the bus line.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
920 E. 26th Street - 1
920 East 26th Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$625
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely remodeled downstairs unit with newer carpet and paint. Coin-Op washer/dryer in the building. Secured locks to the building. No Pets and no Smoking allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
227 S. Fenway
227 South Fenway Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great Central Location! This cute home has 2 bdrms up and 1 large bedroom down with 3/4 bath, updated kitchen, dining room. New garage door with opener, Fenced yard. Dog OK. Non-Smoking

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
940 E. 3rd Street, Suite 211
940 East 3rd Street, Casper, WY
Studio
$2,900
1135 sqft
The Casper Clinic is the premiere medical office building in central Wyoming. Located one block west of the Wyoming Medical Center on the corner of S. McKinley Street and E. 3rd Street.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
6804 Columbia River Road
6804 Columbia River Road, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
2 Story Twin-Home on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs near the laundry room includes washer/dryer. All bedrooms are spacious with a walk-in closet and Master Bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storing you belongings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Boulder Dr - 8
1230 Boulder Drive, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Apartments Fully Renovated and Move-in Ready! Located near Wyoming Blvd and Poplar Street, these apartments look and SMELL NEW! With modern colors throughout, sleek black appliances, durable LVT Flooring in the main living areas, 2 off street

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4500 S Poplar 202
4500 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
694 sqft
Furnished Large One Bedroom w/Heat Paid - This 1 Bed/1 Bath condominium is conveniently located on the west side of town close to shopping, movies, and medical. This unit has 1 Bed/1 Bath with the heat paid.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2557 Painted Horse Trl
2557 Painted Horse Trail, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1682 sqft
Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1018 1/2 St John
1018 1/2 Saint John St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom House - Cute and cozy, 1 bedroom house. Parking is off street, and area is close to transportation and public swimming.Will consider a pet. Mini Washer & Dryer included. New carpet & paint. www.gardengaterealestatellc.

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Casper

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
553 N 1st
553 North 1st Avenue, Mills, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
553 N 1st Available 04/06/20 Westside/Mills Mobile Home on Beautiful Treed Lot - Coming Soon! 3 bd, 2 ba home on great lot. Central Air, storage shed, will have a front deck. Sorry, no pets. More info to come! Garden Gate Real Estate LLC 3072471213.

Median Rent in Casper

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Casper is $678, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $834.
Studio
$591
1 Bed
$678
2 Beds
$834
3+ Beds
$1,150
City GuideCasper
Casper, WY

Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings!

Apartments for rent in Casper aren’t exactly sprouting up like wild mushrooms (only about 30% of the city’s roughly 50,000 residents rent rather own), but that doesn’t mean you won’t find your fair share of high-quality rentals in “The Oil City.” Are you on a budget and trying hard not to drain your bank account on your Casper, Wyoming apartment? Luckily, low cost 1BR apartments can typically be found for around $600 (much less, in some cases) and even multi-BR family rentals are available for between $700 and $800. Is your roommate of the four-legged variety? No problem! Pet-friendly apartments are fairly easy to come by in Casper, but you should know that many landlords only allow pets weighing less than 40 lbs. and most charge pet-owning tenants a monthly fee of at least $20.

Because there isn’t a lot of competition for apartment rentals in Casper, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent and renting specials pop up frequently, so scour the market thoroughly for the best deals. Amenities tend to be first-rate and usually include new or renovated interiors, kitchens, and appliances, patios/balconies, and spacious floor plans (even 1BR units typically cover more than 800 square feet). Community features typically include clubhouses, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness centers, playgrounds, and covered parking. In other words, if you’re looking to live it up like a rock star without breaking the bank, Casper might be the perfect hometown for you.

Another nifty aspect of apartment life in Casper is that the city is among the Cowboy State’s safest. In fact, you’re more likely to get attacked by the blistering winds (Casper is arguably the windiest city west of Chicago) than a mugger, but still, you shouldn’t take our word for it. Instead, come see for yourself which part of Casper you’re most comfortable with before pursuing a lease in the city.

Finally, don’t worry about running out of things to do in Casper, as the city has plenty of entertainment options to offer. Home to a wide variety of parks and trails, a bustling downtown area, and numerous fishing, skiing, golfing, and biking hotspots, Casper is a city tailor-made for families, youths, and retirees alike.

And now for the fun part: searching the listings for the perfect apartment for you! Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Casper?
In Casper, the median rent is $591 for a studio, $678 for a 1-bedroom, $834 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,150 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Casper, check out our monthly Casper Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Casper?
Some of the colleges located in the Casper area include Casper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Casper?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Casper from include Glenrock.

