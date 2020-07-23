/
natrona county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Natrona County, WY📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
75 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
45 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$833
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
27 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
Studio
$765
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
19 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
3870 E 8th St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
812 sqft
Welcome to Alpine Meadows Apartments, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2055 South Mitchell Street - 2
2055 South Mitchell Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Spacious upstairs unit with Laundry hookups in the unit, wall A/C, large bedrooms, and off-street parking. No Pets Allowed and No Smoking. Tenants pay electricity.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2024 S. Fairdale Ave.
2024 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Spacious Eastside family home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 19
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
627 S Melrose St
627 South Melrose Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1212 sqft
Available 08/05/20 627 Melrose Street - Property Id: 314359 Casper Wyoming single family house with detached garage near Washington park, aquatic center and hospital.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
657 6th St.
657 6th Street, Evansville, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1506 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom with double garage - Nice twin home built in 2009. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, dishwasher, fenced back yard. $1200/mo. + utilities, $1150 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1250/mo. + utilities, $1200 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
589 N 1st
589 North 1st Avenue, Mills, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
Nearly New Mobile Home - Open floor plan, neutral decor. 3 bed, 2 bath, fenced lot with a porch and shed to be built. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Sorry, no pets.Garden Gate Real Estate 3072471213 www.gardengaterealestatellc.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 W. 13th
522 West 13th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
One Level 2 Bedroom House - One level house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry hook ups, enclosed porch, and off street parking. No pets/smoking. Call Commercial Services Inc. for more information.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 Grandview Place #22 - 1
2401 Grandview Place, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Nice apartment, vinyl floor in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms, wall A/C unit. No Pets and No Smoking. Coin-op Laundry is in the building. Tenants pay Electric.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1417 S. Fairdale
1417 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1366 sqft
Updated well maintained centrally located townhome with oversized single garage and washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Great deck for entertaining, very close to shopping, schools and restaurants. No smoking. No Pets.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
663 Pebble Mountain Drive - 2
663 Pebble Mountain Dr, Natrona County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
BRAND NEW! Westside Newly built 4 Plex! This unit is on the ground floor. Central air, laundry hookups, Forced air gas, Mountain Views. No Pets allowed. Tenants Pay Electric and Gas.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
920 E. 26th Street - 1
920 East 26th Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely remodeled downstairs unit with newer carpet and paint. Coin-Op washer/dryer in the building. Secured locks to the building. No Pets and no Smoking allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
940 E. 3rd Street, Suite 211
940 East 3rd Street, Casper, WY
Studio
$2,900
1135 sqft
The Casper Clinic is the premiere medical office building in central Wyoming. Located one block west of the Wyoming Medical Center on the corner of S. McKinley Street and E. 3rd Street.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4500 S Poplar 202
4500 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
694 sqft
Furnished Large One Bedroom w/Heat Paid - This 1 Bed/1 Bath condominium is conveniently located on the west side of town close to shopping, movies, and medical. This unit has 1 Bed/1 Bath with the heat paid.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2557 Painted Horse Trl
2557 Painted Horse Trail, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1682 sqft
Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
553 N 1st
553 North 1st Avenue, Mills, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
553 N 1st Available 04/06/20 Westside/Mills Mobile Home on Beautiful Treed Lot - Coming Soon! 3 bd, 2 ba home on great lot. Central Air, storage shed, will have a front deck. Sorry, no pets. More info to come! Garden Gate Real Estate LLC 3072471213.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.
