lincoln county
9 Apartments for rent in Lincoln County, WY📍
11 Units Available
Targhee Place
1180 Wyoming Highway 26, Alpine Northeast, WY
Studio
$899
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
937 sqft
At Targhee Place, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Alpine.
1 Unit Available
424 Maple Street
424 Maple Street, La Barge, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1809 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced in back yard and a shed.
1 Unit Available
140 S Blake St
140 Blake Street, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$750
739 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled home Large garage and storage area Pet friendly
1 Unit Available
1114 W 8th - 2A
1114 West 8th Avenue, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
899 sqft
Upper level apartment. Includes utilities and each unit has a washer and dryer and dishwasher. There are two buildings with 4 apartments in each building. Each apartment has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Rent includes utilities.
1 Unit Available
411 W 4th St
411 W 4th Ave, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Single family home in La Barge with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms This three bed, two bath home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard and great little covered deck. The yard boarders an alley and the home sits on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
724 Smoketree - 1A
724 South Smoketree, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
899 sqft
Utilities included in the rent Upstairs apartment There are two buildings with 4 apartments in each building. Each apartment has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Apartments have been well maintained.
1 Unit Available
401 Agate Street
401 Agate Street, Kemmerer, WY
3 Bedrooms
$800
1467 sqft
This charming two story home has been remodeled inside for a cozy place to call home. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath home $800.00 per month + Utilities No smoking, no pets Requires $1,000.00 deposit This property is on the market for sale.
1 Unit Available
534 Oak St
534 South Oak Street, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1456 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 534 Oak St in La Barge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln County
1 Unit Available
535 Deer Drive #510
535 West Deer Drive, Teton County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Unit #510 Available 07/30/20 Deer Drive 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 102658 Beautiful remodeled split level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse.
