14 Apartments for rent in Carbon County, WY

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Hyland Ct
101 Hyland Ct, Carbon County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1210 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 E. Cedar
201 East Cedar Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1019 sqft
201 E. Cedar - Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home. New paint and floors. Washer and Dryer included. Lease required. Pets allowed with approval and non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant pays utilities. (RLNE5971855)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215 W. Spruce
215 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
3182 sqft
215 W Spruce - Large spacious home located in the Historical Downtown District! This custom remodeled home as the perfect amount of old & new! 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors, newly remodeled spacious kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 1st St.
218 1st St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
218 1st street - Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath apartment with an extra sleeping area and bed. This unit is fully furnished with all of your furniture, dishes/small appliances, and linens. Has a shared yard area and laundry facilities.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
120 1/2 7th Street
120 1/2 7th St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
Furnished Basement Apartment; Tenant Pays power; water, trash included. AC Window Unit, on site coin laundry room, Lease Term minimum 6 months; No pets; Non-Smoking Unit.Owner is licensed Sales Associate in the state of Wyoming.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W 24th Street - N-1
601 24th St, Carbon County, WY
Studio
$995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Mobile home, partially furnished, all utilities included, trash and once a week mowing. Law watering and snow shoveling is tenant responsibility. Cable and internet also a tenant responsibility. No Smoking, No pets.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
618 W. Cedar - 1
618 W Cedar St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Rawlins. The Hardwood floors add to the charm of the original wood trim and built in hutch. Tenant pays electric, owner pays gas, water & trash. No washer & dryer hookups. No Smoking, No pets.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
221 W Spruce St
221 W Spruce St, Rawlins, WY
6 Bedrooms
$1,525
3912 sqft
6 bedroom, 5 bathroom victorian home

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
408 9th St
408 9th Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1086 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
614 Illinois St
614 Illinois Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
816 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property. Dogs are negotiable. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1728 Coulson Pkwy
1728 Coulson Dr, Rawlins, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1822 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Cedar Drive
6 Cedar Drive, Carbon County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Cedar Drive in Carbon County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
315 W Spruce St
315 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$1,350
1475 sqft
Location location location! Wonderful office space on the corner of Spruce and 4th Street. 4 office with reception area.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2217 Mahoney Street - 1
2217 Mahoney Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$360
560 sqft
Secure lot for your RV, Camper, Boat or other outdoor storage needs! Rent is only $35.00 per month on a month to month term or $360 for a term of one year! 24 hour access to secured lot for just "a dollar a day"!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Carbon County?
Apartment Rentals in Carbon County start at $350/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Carbon County?
Some of the colleges located in the Carbon County area include Casper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Carbon County have apartments for rent?
Casper, Craig, and Rawlins have apartments for rent.

