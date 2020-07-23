/
carbon county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Carbon County, WY📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Hyland Ct
101 Hyland Ct, Carbon County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1210 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 E. Cedar
201 East Cedar Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1019 sqft
201 E. Cedar - Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home. New paint and floors. Washer and Dryer included. Lease required. Pets allowed with approval and non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant pays utilities. (RLNE5971855)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215 W. Spruce
215 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
3182 sqft
215 W Spruce - Large spacious home located in the Historical Downtown District! This custom remodeled home as the perfect amount of old & new! 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors, newly remodeled spacious kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 1st St.
218 1st St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
218 1st street - Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath apartment with an extra sleeping area and bed. This unit is fully furnished with all of your furniture, dishes/small appliances, and linens. Has a shared yard area and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
120 1/2 7th Street
120 1/2 7th St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
Furnished Basement Apartment; Tenant Pays power; water, trash included. AC Window Unit, on site coin laundry room, Lease Term minimum 6 months; No pets; Non-Smoking Unit.Owner is licensed Sales Associate in the state of Wyoming.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W 24th Street - N-1
601 24th St, Carbon County, WY
Studio
$995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Mobile home, partially furnished, all utilities included, trash and once a week mowing. Law watering and snow shoveling is tenant responsibility. Cable and internet also a tenant responsibility. No Smoking, No pets.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
618 W. Cedar - 1
618 W Cedar St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Rawlins. The Hardwood floors add to the charm of the original wood trim and built in hutch. Tenant pays electric, owner pays gas, water & trash. No washer & dryer hookups. No Smoking, No pets.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
221 W Spruce St
221 W Spruce St, Rawlins, WY
6 Bedrooms
$1,525
3912 sqft
6 bedroom, 5 bathroom victorian home
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
408 9th St
408 9th Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1086 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
614 Illinois St
614 Illinois Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
816 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property. Dogs are negotiable. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1728 Coulson Pkwy
1728 Coulson Dr, Rawlins, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1822 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Cedar Drive
6 Cedar Drive, Carbon County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Cedar Drive in Carbon County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
315 W Spruce St
315 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$1,350
1475 sqft
Location location location! Wonderful office space on the corner of Spruce and 4th Street. 4 office with reception area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2217 Mahoney Street - 1
2217 Mahoney Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$360
560 sqft
Secure lot for your RV, Camper, Boat or other outdoor storage needs! Rent is only $35.00 per month on a month to month term or $360 for a term of one year! 24 hour access to secured lot for just "a dollar a day"!
