campbell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Campbell County, WY📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
2404 Foothills Blvd, Gillette, WY
1 Bedroom
$699
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers basketball court, kickboxing studio, playground and laundry center. Air conditioning and extra storage in units. A half mile from Overlook Park. Proximity to I-90 great for commuters.
Last updated July 14 at 02:44 PM
6 Units Available
College Park
224 College Park Cir, Gillette, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Live, work, play, and study youll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make College Park your new home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 S Osborne Ave
511 Osborne Avenue, Gillette, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
- (RLNE5932610)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Charcoal Ct
303 Charcoal Court, Wright, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1690 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home For Rent In Wright, WY - Very Nice Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home With Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Closets, New Paint, And A Large Deck For Entertaining. The Full Bathrooms Have Tile Throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W Timothy Ct
405 Timothy Ct, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1860 sqft
405 W Timothy Ct Available 08/17/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home For Rent - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard And A Shed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
565 Hay Creek Rd
565 Hay Creek Road, Wright, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2240 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4430478)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E Valley Drive
102 East Valley Drive, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
880 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4084794)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
809 Trails Circle
809 Trails Circle, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1236 sqft
809 Trails Circle Available 05/29/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Townhouse For Rent In Westover Hills Subdivision - This Home Features 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Town-home With A HUGE Fenced In Back Yard With A Shed.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4412 J Cross Ave
4412 J Cross Avenue, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1836 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687792)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
155 Westhills Loop
155 Westhills Loop, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1265 sqft
155 Westhills Loop Available 05/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3809970)
Results within 10 miles of Campbell County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 E Converse St
304 East Converse Street, Moorcroft, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
- (RLNE4430471)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Campbell County area include Casper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.