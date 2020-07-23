Apartment List
/
WY
/
campbell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Campbell County, WY

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
2404 Foothills Blvd, Gillette, WY
1 Bedroom
$699
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers basketball court, kickboxing studio, playground and laundry center. Air conditioning and extra storage in units. A half mile from Overlook Park. Proximity to I-90 great for commuters.
Last updated July 14 at 02:44 PM
6 Units Available
College Park
224 College Park Cir, Gillette, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Live, work, play, and study youll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make College Park your new home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 S Osborne Ave
511 Osborne Avenue, Gillette, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
- (RLNE5932610)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Charcoal Ct
303 Charcoal Court, Wright, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1690 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home For Rent In Wright, WY - Very Nice Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home With Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Closets, New Paint, And A Large Deck For Entertaining. The Full Bathrooms Have Tile Throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W Timothy Ct
405 Timothy Ct, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1860 sqft
405 W Timothy Ct Available 08/17/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home For Rent - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard And A Shed.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
565 Hay Creek Rd
565 Hay Creek Road, Wright, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2240 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4430478)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E Valley Drive
102 East Valley Drive, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
880 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4084794)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
809 Trails Circle
809 Trails Circle, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1236 sqft
809 Trails Circle Available 05/29/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Townhouse For Rent In Westover Hills Subdivision - This Home Features 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Town-home With A HUGE Fenced In Back Yard With A Shed.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4412 J Cross Ave
4412 J Cross Avenue, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1836 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687792)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
155 Westhills Loop
155 Westhills Loop, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1265 sqft
155 Westhills Loop Available 05/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3809970)
Results within 10 miles of Campbell County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 E Converse St
304 East Converse Street, Moorcroft, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
- (RLNE4430471)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Campbell County?
Apartment Rentals in Campbell County start at $400/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Campbell County?
Some of the colleges located in the Campbell County area include Casper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Campbell County have apartments for rent?
Casper, and Gillette have apartments for rent.

