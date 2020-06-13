Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Gillette, WY

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
2404 Foothills Blvd, Gillette, WY
1 Bedroom
$679
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers basketball court, kickboxing studio, playground and laundry center. Air conditioning and extra storage in units. A half mile from Overlook Park. Proximity to I-90 great for commuters.
Last updated June 10 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
College Park
224 College Park Cir, Gillette, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live, work, play, and study youll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make College Park your new home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Skylark - Lot #66
901 Skylark Court, Gillette, WY
Studio
$400
8367 sqft
Mobile Home Lot For Rent - Mobile home lot on .19 acre in an established neighborhood, mature trees, and within walking distance to an Elementary School. Contact Pete Driver Broker With Century 21 Real Estate Associates 307.660.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3805 Triton Ave
3805 Triton Avenue, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1477 sqft
3805 Triton Ave Available 06/16/20 - (RLNE5620868)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
809 Trails Circle
809 Trails Circle, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1236 sqft
809 Trails Circle Available 05/29/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Townhouse For Rent In Westover Hills Subdivision - This Home Features 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Town-home With A HUGE Fenced In Back Yard With A Shed.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4412 J Cross Ave
4412 J Cross Avenue, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1836 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687792)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
155 Westhills Loop
155 Westhills Loop, Gillette, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1265 sqft
155 Westhills Loop Available 05/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3809970)
City GuideGillette
You'll find plentiful outdoor activities, a commitment to the visual arts, and a huge modern multi-use entertainment center.
Rentals in Gillette

Thanks to the influx of residents, there are a fair number of apartments for rent in Gillette. Vacancy rates hover at near 10% and the median rental rate per month helps create a pretty favorable cost of living for residents.

Breaking Down Gillette's Neighborhoods

Even small towns have distinct residential divisions and local cultural differences. Here's a quick rundown on Gillette's six major neighborhoods:

Antelope Valley/Crestview: Has (relatively) established homes and pleasing stability.

Rockypoint/Westona: This is a constantly developing area, so most of the homes are less than 15 years old. You'll find a lot of mobile homes. The average monthly rental rates make it one of the city's most popular places to live.

Echeta Road/Foothills Boulevard: This working neighborhood features a plethora of vacant homes.

Wyodak/Collins Heights: Bordering the city's lone country club, this neighborhood is made up of medium-sized tract homes and is a great place for leisurely strolls, bird watching, and collecting stray golf balls.

Overdale Drive/Clarion Drive: You'll find a mix of townhouses, detached dwellings, and duplexes for rent.

Gillette City Center: Living in the heart of town has its advantages, including proximity to shopping, dining, and a load of local hangouts. The population tends to wax and wane a bit seasonally, but the overall vibe is dynamic and friendly.

Gillette Attractions

By far the biggest draw in Gillette is the CAM-PLEX event facility. Sprawling over 1,100 acres, the complex features a theater, outdoor and covered arenas, event centers, pavilions, RV parks, and even an NHL-sized ice rink. Catch a concert, enjoy a rodeo, marvel at a motorcycle rally, or chomp on some cotton candy at the county fair. The CAM-PLEX is a marvel for a town this size.

Fancy some amazing outdoor sights? Hop in the car and explore the expansive Wyoming countryside. Enjoy the vast mountains, savannas, and stunning geologic formations as you whiz your way towards one of region's amazing destinations. In just over a couple of hours you can reach Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, Ayers Natural Bridge, and the Keyhole Reservoir. A couple of more hours will get you to geysers, boiling springs, and hungry bears at Yellowstone National Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gillette?
The average rent price for Gillette rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.