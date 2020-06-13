7 Apartments for rent in Gillette, WY

Breaking Down Gillette's Neighborhoods

Even small towns have distinct residential divisions and local cultural differences. Here's a quick rundown on Gillette's six major neighborhoods:

Antelope Valley/Crestview: Has (relatively) established homes and pleasing stability.

Rockypoint/Westona: This is a constantly developing area, so most of the homes are less than 15 years old. You'll find a lot of mobile homes. The average monthly rental rates make it one of the city's most popular places to live.

Echeta Road/Foothills Boulevard: This working neighborhood features a plethora of vacant homes.

Wyodak/Collins Heights: Bordering the city's lone country club, this neighborhood is made up of medium-sized tract homes and is a great place for leisurely strolls, bird watching, and collecting stray golf balls.

Overdale Drive/Clarion Drive: You'll find a mix of townhouses, detached dwellings, and duplexes for rent.

Gillette City Center: Living in the heart of town has its advantages, including proximity to shopping, dining, and a load of local hangouts. The population tends to wax and wane a bit seasonally, but the overall vibe is dynamic and friendly.