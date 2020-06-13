7 Apartments for rent in Gillette, WY📍
Thanks to the influx of residents, there are a fair number of apartments for rent in Gillette. Vacancy rates hover at near 10% and the median rental rate per month helps create a pretty favorable cost of living for residents.
Even small towns have distinct residential divisions and local cultural differences. Here's a quick rundown on Gillette's six major neighborhoods:
Antelope Valley/Crestview: Has (relatively) established homes and pleasing stability.
Rockypoint/Westona: This is a constantly developing area, so most of the homes are less than 15 years old. You'll find a lot of mobile homes. The average monthly rental rates make it one of the city's most popular places to live.
Echeta Road/Foothills Boulevard: This working neighborhood features a plethora of vacant homes.
Wyodak/Collins Heights: Bordering the city's lone country club, this neighborhood is made up of medium-sized tract homes and is a great place for leisurely strolls, bird watching, and collecting stray golf balls.
Overdale Drive/Clarion Drive: You'll find a mix of townhouses, detached dwellings, and duplexes for rent.
Gillette City Center: Living in the heart of town has its advantages, including proximity to shopping, dining, and a load of local hangouts. The population tends to wax and wane a bit seasonally, but the overall vibe is dynamic and friendly.
By far the biggest draw in Gillette is the CAM-PLEX event facility. Sprawling over 1,100 acres, the complex features a theater, outdoor and covered arenas, event centers, pavilions, RV parks, and even an NHL-sized ice rink. Catch a concert, enjoy a rodeo, marvel at a motorcycle rally, or chomp on some cotton candy at the county fair. The CAM-PLEX is a marvel for a town this size.
Fancy some amazing outdoor sights? Hop in the car and explore the expansive Wyoming countryside. Enjoy the vast mountains, savannas, and stunning geologic formations as you whiz your way towards one of region's amazing destinations. In just over a couple of hours you can reach Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, Ayers Natural Bridge, and the Keyhole Reservoir. A couple of more hours will get you to geysers, boiling springs, and hungry bears at Yellowstone National Park.