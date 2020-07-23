/
/
sweetwater county
18 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater County, WY📍
46 Units Available
The Preserve at Rock Springs
2226 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY
1 Bedroom
$599
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with patio, fireplace and well-equipped kitchens. I-80 leads to Rock Springs and further afield. Closer to home, the community features a fitness center, pool, clubhouse and BBQ area.
32 Units Available
The Village at Silver Ridge Apartments
3290 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY
1 Bedroom
$679
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1130 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Village at Silver Ridge Apartments in Rock Springs, WY! From the high class amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Village at Silver Ridge is a luxury apartment community
25 Units Available
Sweetwater Heights Apartments
2160 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$599
850 sqft
Close to Century West Park and US Highway 191. Pet-friendly apartments feature carpeting, spacious floor plans and window coverings. Property features a fitness center, reserved parking and service for pest control and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
820 Moccasin Lane
820 Moccasin Lane, Rock Springs, WY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Enjoy this townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, boasting over 1000 sq feet. Great storage in the unfinished basement. The owner could also be interested in leasing to own.
1 Unit Available
700 Shoshone Avenue
700 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1410 Raindance Drive
1410 Rain Dance Drive, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$695
1078 sqft
This 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome is getting new carpet, has its own fenced in back patio, and an unfinished basement. This is an affordable yet spacious home, and comes with a washer and dryer combo.
1 Unit Available
155 Monroe Avenue
155 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY
2 Bedrooms
$595
936 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00.
1 Unit Available
1124 Edgar Street
1124 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call office to schedule a showing. (307) 382-9180 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment Utilities included are water, sewer, and trash. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer hookups Not pet friendly. Application fee is $40.
1 Unit Available
135 Monroe Avenue
135 Monroe Ave, Green River, WY
2 Bedrooms
$595
936 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT ** Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00. Pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.
1 Unit Available
125 Skyline Drive
125 Skyline Drive, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$700
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENTS ** Rent is $700.00 plus $35.00 for water. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Security Deposit starts at $700.
1 Unit Available
2242 Big Sky Trail
2242 Big Sky Tr, Rock Springs, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1487 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse no utilities included pets only with the owners approval $40 Application fee Security deposit depends on you application Submit application on our website at southwestrealestate.
1 Unit Available
1011 Trona Dr
1011 Trona Drive, Green River, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
Available Now! View Today! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit for Rent Bottom Level Unit no utilities included Appliance included: Stove, Refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups Unit has a storage shed To put in a application go to https://www.
1 Unit Available
40 Moses Drive
40 Moses Drive, North Rock Springs, WY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5940 sqft
Unique House Available in Rock Springs! - Beautiful five bedroom 4.5 bath home available in Rock Springs. This house is very unique and unlike any rental available now. It is a custom built home on 3/4 of an acre.
1 Unit Available
375 Elk Valley Dr.
375 Elk Valley Dr, Green River, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2064 sqft
GREEN RIVER - All CLEAN and ready to go--Beautiful town home, 2 to 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, central air. Excellent location near high school, rec center, and college. NO SMOKING.
1 Unit Available
136 Skyline Drive
136 Skyline Drive, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT ** Rent is $625.00. Security Deposit starts at $625.00. Some pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.
1 Unit Available
140 S Blake St
140 Blake Street, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$750
739 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled home Large garage and storage area Pet friendly
1 Unit Available
411 W 4th St
411 W 4th Ave, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Single family home in La Barge with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms This three bed, two bath home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard and great little covered deck. The yard boarders an alley and the home sits on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
534 Oak St
534 South Oak Street, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1456 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 534 Oak St in La Barge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Rock Springs, Craig, Rawlins, Green River, and Pinedale have apartments for rent.