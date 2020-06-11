3 Apartments for rent in Green River, WY

/
green river
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM
Green River, WY
135 Monroe Avenue
135 Monroe Ave, Green River, WY
2 Bedrooms
$595
936 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT ** Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00. Pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.
165 Monroe Avenue
165 Monroe Ave, Green River, WY
2 Bedrooms
$595
936 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT ** Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.
500 Monroe Ave. APT 37
500 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Bonus basement room, carport, fenced courtyard. New high efficient furnace installed in 2012.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Green River rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Green River from include Rock Springs.